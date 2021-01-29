Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Update

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMALF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

