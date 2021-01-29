Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Update

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMALF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
