Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. 1,643,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,588,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.
Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.