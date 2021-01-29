Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. 1,643,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,588,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genprex by 32.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genprex by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

