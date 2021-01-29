Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNPX opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Genprex has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 12,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

