General Motors to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.