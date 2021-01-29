General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

