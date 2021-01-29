General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,579,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

