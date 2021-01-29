General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $180.00 at 140166

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at 140166 from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. 140166’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

NYSE GD traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

