GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 1,000.9% in January

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.9% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.33. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

