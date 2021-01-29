GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.