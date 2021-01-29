GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

