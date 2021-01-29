GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.37. 567,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $93.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $462,855.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,731.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

