GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $82.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.34 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $96.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $328.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 469,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,491. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

