Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 700,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

