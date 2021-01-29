Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

