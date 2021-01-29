Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Position Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Garmin stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

