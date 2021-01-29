GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GAN by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GAN by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

