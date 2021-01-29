GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSE GNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,048. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

