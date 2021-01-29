FY2023 EPS Estimates for Premier Foods plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Premier Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65.

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Premier Foods has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.44.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

