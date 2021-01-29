FY2022 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NYSE ALV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

