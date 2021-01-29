FY2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

