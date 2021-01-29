FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Reduced by Analyst

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

RNW stock opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.66. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.