FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NWBI stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

