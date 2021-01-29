FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

