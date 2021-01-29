FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increased by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

