FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Increased by KeyCorp

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

