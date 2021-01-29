FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Medifast, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $237.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $247.95.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

