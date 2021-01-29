FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) stock opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.38 and a 1-year high of C$27.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

