FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Monro, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monro in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,700. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

