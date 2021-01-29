FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

