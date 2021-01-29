FY2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Universal Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

UVE stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $433.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $255.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.58 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

