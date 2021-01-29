FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Raised by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) alerts:

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.08 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.38.

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) stock opened at C$88.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.57. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.91 million and a P/E ratio of 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.