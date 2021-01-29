FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Restaurant Group plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
RSTGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
