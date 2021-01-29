FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Restaurant Group plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RSTGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.