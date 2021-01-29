FY2020 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Lowered by Cormark

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.17.

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock opened at C$106.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$108.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 310 shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,335 shares in the company, valued at C$3,286,202.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

