FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

