FY2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Reduced by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

