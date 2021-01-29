FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Lowered by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

