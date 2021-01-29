FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

