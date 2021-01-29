FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Bruker’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Bruker stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

