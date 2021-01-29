FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aperam S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aperam in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

