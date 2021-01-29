FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($12.55) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($14.29). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

AMC stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.