FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSLLF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.
