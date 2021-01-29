FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSLLF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $172.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

