FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

RDFN stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -144.60 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Redfin by 37.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.