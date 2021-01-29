FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.55 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

