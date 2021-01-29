FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issued By William Blair

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

