FY2020 Earnings Estimate for 155675 (BLD.TO) Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.58 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

