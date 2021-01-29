Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.88. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 35,993 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

