Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Shares Down 5.2%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.15. 2,537,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,128,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

