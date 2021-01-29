Fundamental Research Boosts Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Price Target to C$1.27

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.40 to C$1.27 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE NRM opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Noram Ventures Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.25 million and a P/E ratio of -69.23.

In other Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $119,675 over the last three months.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

