Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 198,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 143.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

