FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.44 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

